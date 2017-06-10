7 arrested in Iran accused of supporting Tehran attacks

Seven suspects have been arrested in Iran accused of supporting the dual attacks claimed by Islamic State that killed 17 people in Tehran, state TV is reporting.

"These agents who were supporters of the two terrorist groups, and had full coordination with them, were arrested and they were delivered to Tehran's judicial and security authorities," iribnews.com quotes Ahmad Fazelian, chief justice of Alborz province, as saying.

Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for dual attacks on Wednesday on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Authorities said the assailants were Iranian nationals and they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attacks.

More than 40 people were wounded in the attack.

- AP