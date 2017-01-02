60 inmates killed in Brazilian prison riot

At least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas in Brazil, according to officials.

State public security secretary Sergio Fontes says it is the biggest prison massacre in the state's history.

An unconfirmed number of inmates also escaped during the riot that ran from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Two of the biggest crime gangs of Brazil began fighting last year over control of several prisons and authorities in Amazonas believe that is the reason behind the first riot of 2017.

Mr Fontes says the inmates made few demands to end the riot, which hints at a killing spree organised by members of a local gang against those of another that is based in Sao Paulo.