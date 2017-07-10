60 firefighters battle blaze at London’s Camden Lock Market

Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze at the famous Camden Lock Market in north London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Monday morning that eight fire engines had been dispatched to reports of a fire at the popular tourist spot.

Footage posted on social media showed firefighters dousing a significant fire.

The LFB tweeted: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire in #Camden Lock Market."

One witness tweeted: "On a night bus I just passed the start of a big fire in Camden, now at Euston I’ve seen lots of ambulances head north."

Another said: "Just drove past Camden market and there’s a huge fire on top a building, close to the Loch Bridge! Crazy crazy scenes."

A major blaze ravaged the area in 2008, shutting the attraction for several months.