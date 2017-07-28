50 injured after train crashes into buffers at Barcelona station

Some 50 people have been injured when a morning commuter train crashed into the buffers in a station in Barcelona.

Some 48 people were treated after the accident and 18 taken to hospital, five of them in serious condition, Catalan regional emergency services said.

The accident happened at Francia station on the northern side of the city.

Television images showed many passengers being tended to on the ground in the station.

The train driver was among those seriously injured.

The train had left the southern coastal town of Sant Vicenc de Calders and arrived at Francia station at 7.15am local time.