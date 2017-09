As rapper B.o.B launches a fundraising campaign to check if the Earth if flat, there are some cost-effective ways to prove conventional science is right and save him the bother.

From looking to the Sun and stars, it’s possible to prove that the Earth is spherical without a crowdfunding campaigning.

1. Watch a lunar eclipse

The Earth looks far from flat in this image taken by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument in one of NOAA’s satellites (Nasa)

Also taken by VIIRS (Nasa)