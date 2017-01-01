46 tweets from Chris Hadfield to remind you of all the amazing things that happened in 2016

Back to World Home

Sometimes we are so engrossed in the negatives, we fail to take notice of the good things that happen around us.

Chris Hadfield wants to change all that. The Canadian astronaut is keen to remind us that 2016 wasn’t all that bad.

And here are a few things that show why it wasn’t a total write-off.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

42.

43.

44.

45.

46.

Happy New Year folks!
KEYWORDS: 2016, 2017, Chris Hadfield, Christmas 2016, New Year

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World