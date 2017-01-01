46 tweets from Chris Hadfield to remind you of all the amazing things that happened in 2016

Sometimes we are so engrossed in the negatives, we fail to take notice of the good things that happen around us.

Chris Hadfield wants to change all that. The Canadian astronaut is keen to remind us that 2016 wasn’t all that bad.

With celebrity death and elections taking the media by the nose, it’s easy to forget that this year saw a great many positives. Let’s look. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

And here are a few things that show why it wasn’t a total write-off.

1. The Colombian government and FARC rebels committed to a lasting peace, ending a war that killed or displaced over 7 million people. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

2. Sri Lanka spent five years working to exile the world’s deadliest disease from their borders. As of 2016, they are malaria free. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

3. The Giant Panda, arguably the world’s second cutest panda, has official been removed from the endangered species list. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

4. @astro_timpeake became the first ESA astronaut from the UK, symbolizing a renewed British commitment to space exploration. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

5. Tiger numbers around the world are on the rise for the first time in 100 years, with plans to double by 2022. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

6. Juno, a piece of future history, successfully flew over 588 million miles and is now sending back unprecedented data from Jupiter. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

7. The number of veterans in the US who are homeless has halved in the past half-decade, with a nearly 20% drop in 2016. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

8. Malawi lowered its HIV rate by 67%, and in the past decade have seen a shift in public health that has saved over 250,000 lives. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

9. Air travel continue to get safer, and 2016 saw the second fewest per capita deaths in aviation of any year on record. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

10. India’s dogged commitment to reforestation saw a single day event planting more than 50 million trees, a world record. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

11. Measles has been eradicated from the Americas. A 22 year vaccination campaign has led to the elimination of the historic virus. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

12. After a century, Einstein’s theory of gravitational waves has been proven correct, in a ‘moon shot’ scientific achievement. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

13. China has announced a firm date for the end of the ivory trade, as public opinion is becoming more staunchly environmentalist. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

14. A solar powered airplane flew across the Pacific Ocean for the first time, highlighting a new era of energy possibilities. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

15. Costa Rica’s entire electrical grid ran on renewable energy for over half the year, and their capacity continues to grow. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

16. Israeli and US researchers believe they are on the brink of being able to cure radiation sickness, after successful tests this year. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

17. The ozone layer has shown that through tackling a problem head on, the world can stem environmental disasters, together. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

18. A new treatment for melanoma has seen a 40% survival rate, taking a huge step forward towards long-term cancer survivability. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

19. An Ebola vaccine was developed by Canadian researchers with 100% efficacy. Humans eradicated horror, together. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

20. British Columbia protected 85% of the world’s largest temperate rainforest, in a landmark environmental agreement. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

21. 2016 saw the designation of more than 40 new marine sanctuaries in 20 countries, covering an area larger than the United States. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

22. These marine reserves include Malaysia’s 13 year struggle to complete a million hectare park, completed this year. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

23. This also includes the largest marine reserve in history, created in Antarctica via an unprecedented agreement by 24 nations. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

24. Atmospheric acid pollution, once a gloomy reality, has been tackled to the point of being almost back to pre-industrial levels. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

25. Major diseases are in decline. The US saw a 50% mortality drop in colon cancer; lower heart disease, osteoporosis and dementia. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

26. Uruguay successfully fought tobacco companies to create a precedent for small countries looking to introduce health-focused legislation. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

27. World hunger has reached its lowest point in 25 years, and with poverty levels dropping worldwide, seems likely to continue. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

28. The A.U. made strides to become more unified, launching an all-Africa passport meant to allow for visa-free travel for all citizens. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

29. Fossil fuel emissions flatlined in 2016, with the Paris agreement becoming the fastest UN treaty to become international law. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

30. China announced a ban on new coal mines, with renewed targets to increase electrical capacity through renewables by 2020. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

31. One third of Dutch prison cells are empty as the crime rate shrank by more than 25% in the last eight years, continuing to drop. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

32. In August went to the high Arctic with some incredible young artists. They helped open my eyes to the promise of the next generation. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

33. Science, economics, and environmentalism saw a reversal in the overfishing trends of the United States this year. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

34. @BoyanSlat successfully tested his Ocean Cleanup prototype, and aims to clean up to 40% of ocean-borne plastics starting this year. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

35. Israel now produces 55% of its freshwater, turning what is one of the driest countries on earth into an agricultural heartland. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

36. The Italian government made it harder to waste food, creating laws that provided impetus to collect, share and donate excess meals. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

37. People pouring ice on their head amusingly provided the ALS foundation with enough funding to isolate a genetic cause of the disease. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

38. Manatees, arguably the most enjoyable animal to meet when swimming, are no longer endangered. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

39. Grizzlies, arguable the least enjoyable animal to meet while swimming, no longer require federal protection in US national parks. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

40. Global aid increased 7%, with money being designated to helping the world’s 65 million refugees doubling. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

41. 2016 was the most charitable year in American history. China’s donations have increased more than ten times since a decade ago. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

42. The Gates Foundation announced another 5 billion dollars towards eradicating poverty and disease in Africa. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

43. Individual Canadians were so welcoming that the country set a world standard for how to privately sponsor and resettle refugees. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

44. Teenage birth rates in the United States have never been lower, while at the same time graduation rates have never been higher. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

45. SpaceX made history by landing a rocket upright after returning from space, potentially opening a new era of space exploration. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

46. Finally - The Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years, giving hope to Maple Leafs fans everywhere. Happy New Year. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

Happy New Year folks!