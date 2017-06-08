45 people dead after driver lost control of bus in Zimbabwe

A bus travelling to Zambia has crashed in Zimbabwe, killing 45 people, police said.

The bus crashed on Wednesday night about 156 kilometres (96 miles) north of the Zimbabwean capital Harare, police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said.

Ms Charamba said the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve, though a formal investigation of the crash is under way.

She said 43 people died at the scene and another two died of their injuries on Thursday.

Many Zimbabweans travel to Zambia by bus daily to trade in foodstuffs and clothes.

- PA