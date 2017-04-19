44 dead as bus falls into gorge in Northern India

At least 44 people died when a bus swerved off a mountain road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India's Himachal Pradesh state, a senior government official says.

Rohan Chand Thakur, the district magistrate of Shimla district, said two people, including the ticket checker, survived the crash late on Wednesday morning.

The bus fell into a 200-metre deep gorge on the Tons river.

