40,000 counterfeit condoms seized in Puerto Rico

Federal authorities in Puerto Rico said they have seized more than 40,000 counterfeit condoms that allegedly came from China.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it could not provide further details because the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities only said that the seizures occurred over five days.

The counterfeit condoms that were seized do not protect against pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases, officials said.

Federal agents have been cracking down on counterfeit goods in Puerto Rico after ICE and US Customs and Border Protection formed a partnership in January for that purpose.