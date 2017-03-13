35 dead after lorry loses control on Nigerian road

Thirty-five people have been killed after a lorry lost control on a Nigerian road.

Adamawa state police spokesman Othman Abubakar said another 28 people were injured in Sunday's crash between Yola and Ngurore.

He added that the speeding lorry had been loaded with cattle and merchants.

Witness Abdu Ngurore said 15 cattle died in the crash.

The state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Bello Adamu Ngurore, said the trailer had been coming from the town of Song in eastern Nigeria.

- AP