34,000 gallons of oil spilled off Kuwait, monitering group claims

At least 34,000 gallons of oil have leaked out during a spill off the coast of Kuwait, according to an analysis of satellite imagery.

Photos from the day of the spill off southern Kuwait show it spread over a distance covering 131 square kilometres, according to West Virginia-based non-profit group SkyTruth.

In a blog post, SkyTruth also noted a pipe-laying ship was transiting through the area at the time of the spill.

Authorities have yet to definitively identify the source of the leak, though they initially suspected it came from a tanker.

The leak was discovered on Friday.

Authorities in Kuwait, an Opec member home to the world's sixth-largest estimated oil reserves, said they discovered another leak on Tuesday.

AP