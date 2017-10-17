325-pound woman in the US charged with killing nine-year-old cousin by sitting on her

A 325-pound woman in the US has been charged with killing her nine-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment.

Veronica Green Posey, 64, from Florida was charged with homicide and cruelty towards the child.

Authorities heard Posey sat on 9-year-old Dericka Lindsay for about twelve minutes as a discipline "for being out of control."

The child is reported to have told her parents and Posey that she could not breathe and by the time Posey got up, Dericka was no longer breathing.

Posey called emergency services and started CPR.

The arrest report said Grace Joan Smith, 69, and James Edmund Smith, are charged with child neglect.

Grace Smith had called Posey to assist with disciplining the child which included hitting her with a ruler and metal pipe.

The family had prior interaction with the child welfare system and a thorough review will be conducted on these interactions.