300,000 displaced by battle against IS in Mosul, UN says

Around 300,000 people have been displaced by the US-backed Iraqi operation to drive the Islamic State group from Mosul, according to the United Nations.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that a total of 392,000 people have fled their homes since the offensive began in October, but that 94,500 have since returned.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) puts the number currently displaced at 302,400.

Many of the displaced live in large refugee camps just outside the city.

Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated" in January but heavy fighting is still under way in the more densely populated western half.

Of those who have fled, the IOM said nearly 236,000 come from western Mosul.

PA