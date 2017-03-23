29 charged in child sex abuse probe

A total of 29 people have been charged with offences against 18 children who were aged between 11 and 17.

West Yorkshire Police said the offences related to the Huddersfield area and the charges include rape, trafficking with intent to engage in sexual exploitation, sexual activity with a child, child neglect, child abduction, supply of class A drugs and possession, and making of indecent images of children.

A spokesman said the allegations are non-recent sexual offences, dating back to between 2004 and 2011, and relate to 18 women, who were children at the time.

He said: "The offences were committed against them as children in the Huddersfield area and are alleged to have taken place while the women were aged between 11 and 17 years old."

All defendants have been released on police bail and will appear at Huddersfield Magistrates' Court on April 12.

The defendants are:

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 34, of Huddersfield. He is charged with 21 counts of rape, supplying drugs, supply of controlled substances with intention to engage in sexual activity, 14 counts of trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, five counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault, sexual touching, possession of decent images of a child, racially aggravated assault and inciting a child into prostitution.

Irfan Ahmed, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with six counts of trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, sexual touching, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Asif Bashir, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with four counts of rape and attempted rape.

Zahid Hassan, 28, of Huddersfield. He is charged with five counts of trafficking a child within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, eight counts of rape, racially aggravated assault, supply of Class A drugs, inciting a child into sexual activity, child abduction and attempted rape.

Manzoor Hassan, 37, of Huddersfield. He is charged with supply of a noxious substance with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve a female, supply of Class A drugs and inciting a child into prostitution.

Mohammed Kammer, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with two counts of rape.

Mohammed Riswan Aslam, 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with two counts of rape.

Abdul Rehman Hanif, 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape, supplying drugs, supply of a controlled substance with intent to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Mohammed Asaf Akram, 31, of Huddersfield. He is charged with seven counts of rape, trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, child abduction, supplying drugs, sexual touching and threats to kill.

Raj Singh Barsran, 33, of Huddersfield. He is charged with sexual touching and rape.

Mansoor Akhtar, 25, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape, attempted rape and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Niaz Ahmed, 53, of Huddersfield. He is charged with inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual touching.

Mohammad Nahman, 31, of Huddersfield. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, sexual touching, and two counts of rape.

Hamzha Ali Saleem, 37, of Manchester. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Waqas Mahmood, 36, of Huddersfield. He is charged with three counts of rape.

Naveeda Habib, 38, of Huddersfield. She is charged with one count of child neglect.

Shahnaz Akhtar Malik, 55, of Huddersfield. She is charged with one count of child neglect.

Nasarat Hussain, 28, of Huddersfield. He is charged with three counts of rape, attempted rape and inciting a female to engage in sexual activity.

Sajid Hussain, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, three counts of rape and inciting a child into sexual activity.

Zulwarnain Dogar, 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with sexual touching and trafficking a female within UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Mohammad Ifraz, 28, of Huddersfield. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, rape, false imprisonment, child abduction, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Faisal Nadeem, 30, of Huddersfield. He is charged with supplying drugs, rape and possession of extreme pornography.

Mohammad Azeem, 31, of Bradford. He is charged with three counts of rape.

Mohammad Imran Ibrar, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, supplying drugs.

Everton La Bastide, 50, of Huddersfield. He is charged with two counts of sexual touching.

Mohammed Saqib Raheel, 30, of Dudley. He is charged with child abduction and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Zubair Ahmed, 30, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape and possession of extreme pornography.

Usman Khalid, 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with sexual assault by penetration, child abduction and sexual touching.

Aleem Javaid, 27, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape and supplying drugs.