28 killed as tour bus flips over in Taiwan

A tour bus has flipped over on a road near Taiwan's capital, killing 28 people and injuring many others, news reports said.

About 40 people were on the bus when it turned over on a ramp near Taipei, Taiwan's Central News Agency said.

Numerous passengers were trapped inside, it said.

TVBS television reported that 28 people had died and 16 people with injuries were sent to hospital.
KEYWORDS: tour bus

 

