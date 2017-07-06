28 dead after fight among rival gangs in Acapulco prison

Some 28 inmates have been killed and three wounded after rival gangs fought inside a prison in the Mexican resort of Acapulco.

Officials initially gave a death toll of five but later raised the figure after more bodies were found scattered throughout the state prison.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said the fighting broke out at around 4am. He said security forces regained control and slowly began discovering the bodies.

State police said the prison population is more than 2,000.

Guerrero has been one of Mexico’s most violent states and the once-glamorous resort of Acapulco has struggled with a high number of killings.