26 detained after fatal car-bomb attack in Turkey

Twenty-six people have been detained following a car bomb attack which killed two in south-east Turkey.

Fifteen others were hurt after the explosion a day earlier near the lodgings of judges and prosecutors in the mainly Kurdish town of Viransehir in Sanliurfa province, bordering Syria.

Officials said one of the dead was a child.

Detainees include the owner of the car, which was loaded with explosives and parked near the government building.

Turkey has been hit by a series of violent attacks since the summer of 2015, which were blamed on the so-called 'Islamic State' group or Kurdish militants.

More than 550 people have been killed.