26 detained after fatal car-bomb attack in Turkey
18/02/2017 - 11:41:38Back to World Home
Twenty-six people have been detained following a car bomb attack which killed two in south-east Turkey.
Fifteen others were hurt after the explosion a day earlier near the lodgings of judges and prosecutors in the mainly Kurdish town of Viransehir in Sanliurfa province, bordering Syria.
Officials said one of the dead was a child.
Detainees include the owner of the car, which was loaded with explosives and parked near the government building.
Turkey has been hit by a series of violent attacks since the summer of 2015, which were blamed on the so-called 'Islamic State' group or Kurdish militants.
More than 550 people have been killed.
Join the conversation - comment here