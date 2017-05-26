23 killed as gunmen open fire on bus carrying Christians near Cairo
Twenty-three people have been killed and 25 were wounded after gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo, according to reports.
Local health officials said the attack happened while the bus was travelling to the St Samuel Monastery in the Minya area, about 140 miles south of the Egyptian capital.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.
More to follow.
