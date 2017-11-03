23 killed as dingy sinks in the Mediterranean
03/11/2017 - 22:20:44Back to Mediterranean migrants World Home
The bodies of 23 people have been recovered from the Mediterranean after the dinghy they were travelling in sank.
The EU’s anti-migrant task force says others were rescued after their inflatable vessel began taking on water.
Italy’s interior ministry says there’s been a 30 percent decrease from the previous year on people trying to make the crossing.
Rescuers pull 700 refugees and migrants to safety in the Mediterranean and find 23 bodies in one operation https://t.co/jbhjXSUmdz— TRT World (@trtworld) November 3, 2017
UPDATE: 588 people safely onboard #Aquarius, unknown number missing presumed drowned in #Mediterranean after series of rescues yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0XEKkC7vt6— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) November 2, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here