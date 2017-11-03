23 killed as dingy sinks in the Mediterranean

The bodies of 23 people have been recovered from the Mediterranean after the dinghy they were travelling in sank.

The EU’s anti-migrant task force says others were rescued after their inflatable vessel began taking on water.

Italy’s interior ministry says there’s been a 30 percent decrease from the previous year on people trying to make the crossing.
