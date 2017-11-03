23 killed as dingy sinks in the Mediterranean

The bodies of 23 people have been recovered from the Mediterranean after the dinghy they were travelling in sank.

The EU’s anti-migrant task force says others were rescued after their inflatable vessel began taking on water.

Italy’s interior ministry says there’s been a 30 percent decrease from the previous year on people trying to make the crossing.

Rescuers pull 700 refugees and migrants to safety in the Mediterranean and find 23 bodies in one operation https://t.co/jbhjXSUmdz — TRT World (@trtworld) November 3, 2017