21 suspects held by Spanish police after international drug ring probe
11/02/2017
21 people have been arrested following an investigation into an alleged drug ring said to have been operating for 15 years from southern Spain, Spanish police said.
Those arrested on Saturday included Spanish, Croatian, Bulgarian and Estonian citizens.
Police said they confiscated a large amount of hashish, small boats, luxury cars and other valuable goods.
Two hundred Spanish officers collaborated with French police on the operation, authorities said.
AP
