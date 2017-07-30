20,000 flee massive fire at Tomorrowland music festival in Barcelona

About 20,000 people had to be evacuated amid a massive fire at a music festival in Spain.

Images from the scene show towering flames consuming a large outdoor stage at the Tomorrowland electronic music festival at Barcelona's Parc de Can Zam on Saturday night.

didn't think my night would end like this #tomorrowland pic.twitter.com/10fRz4ivdk — Nicole (@nicoledeans_) July 29, 2017

Firefighters said there were no serious injuries during the concert evacuation but the event's private security treated 20 people for minor injuries or anxiety.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, but the Tomorrowland website published a statement saying the "stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction".

The festival in Barcelona was one of several offshoot events of a main Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

Organisers say the Barcelona event has been cancelled following the fire.