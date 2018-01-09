200 injured in commuter train crash outside Johannesburg
Around 200 people have been injured in a train crash on the outskirts of Johannesburg, a South African emergency response group has said.
A statement from ER24 said no-one was killed in the crash, which happened at a commuter station in Germiston this morning.
Pictures from the #TrainCrash at the Geldenhuys Station in #Germiston Reports of approx 200 patients on the scene. No fatalities reported. @ewnupdates@eNCA @jour_maine @JacaNews @ReutersAfrica @SABCNewsOnline @News24_SA @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/vJmY6oc21U— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 9, 2018
It said one train carriage derailed, but the circumstances of the incident are not clear and investigators are on the scene.
It comes less than a week after a train crash south of Johannesburg killed at least 18 people and injured about 260 others.
AP
