200 injured in commuter train crash outside Johannesburg

Around 200 people have been injured in a train crash on the outskirts of Johannesburg, a South African emergency response group has said.

A statement from ER24 said no-one was killed in the crash, which happened at a commuter station in Germiston this morning.

It said one train carriage derailed, but the circumstances of the incident are not clear and investigators are on the scene.

It comes less than a week after a train crash south of Johannesburg killed at least 18 people and injured about 260 others.

