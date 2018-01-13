20-year-old winner of $451m US lottery jackpot wants to 'do good for humanity'

A 20-year-old man from Florida has claimed the $451m Mega Millions jackpot in the US, saying he wants to help his family and "do some good for humanity" with the money.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, claimed the jackpot from the multistate game's January 5 draw but chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $282m instead of more in annual instalments.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement.

The winning ticket for the US's 10th-largest jackpot was bought at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey and the retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus.

AP