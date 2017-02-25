20 killed in suicide attacks at Homs security building

More than 20 people were killed when suicide attackers targeted a security building in the central Syrian city of Homs.

The governor of Homs Province, Talal Barzani, said there were three blasts, killing more than 20 people, and wounding many others.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported at least 14 people were killed.

Homs is Syria's third-largest city and largely in the control of the government.