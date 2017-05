At least 19 people have been injured after the collapse of a five-storey building under construction in Sri Lanka's capital.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said 19 people have been taken to hospital after the incident in Colombo.

Police and firefighters are searching for anyone who might be trapped inside the building.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at present.