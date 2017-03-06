18 killed, 37 injured in Panama bus crash

At least 18 men have been killed after a bus veered off a highway into a river in Panama.

33 others were injured in Anton, about 160 kilometres from the capital, Panama City.

The cause is not yet known.

According to autorities, all the dead and injured were aboard the bus, which was carrying more than 50 workers.

A government spokemans reported that all the dead were adult males.

16 men died at the scene and two died later in hospital.