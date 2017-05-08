17-year-old dies in hospital after stabbing attack in London

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in north London.

No arrests have been made over the teenager's killing in Walthamstow on Sunday night, the Metropolitan Police said, after the latest in a series of such attacks in the capital.

Officers were called to the High Street just after 11.30pm and found the male suffering from a serious stab injury.

The boy was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital in a critical condition and died in hospital a short while later.

A murder investigation has been launched and officers from the homicide and major crime command have been informed.

A crime scene remains in place, police said.

The boy's next of kin have been told.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

PA