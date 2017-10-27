17-year-old boy dies following car collision with lorry in UK

A 17-year-old boy has died in a crash after the car he was travelling in had allegedly failed to stop for police.

West Midlands Police said the youngster, who was a passenger, died at the scene after a collision with a lorry in the Yardley area of Birmingham on Thursday afternoon.

Another 17-year-old, also a passenger in the vehicle, is in hospital in a serious condition, the force added.

A further teenage boy, also 17, was arrested near the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and stealing a car.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), as is normal in such circumstances, and an investigation is now under way.

The IPCC said it was gathering officers' body-worn video and in-car footage as part of its inquiry.

Giving more details about the crash, the investigators said the incident involved a Volkswagen Golf and happened in Church Road at about 4.15pm.

IPCC operations manager Rashpal Pahal said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the teenager who died and everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

"We have a duty to independently investigate in these circumstances, and will examine the events prior to the collision to determine whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed."