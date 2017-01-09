17 held over multimillion-pound Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris

Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the Kim Kardashian robbery last year.

The socialite and reality TV star was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewellery said to be worth more than 10 million dollars (£8.2 million) by masked men in a private residence in Paris on October 3.

Earlier reports suggested 16 people had been detained, but Paris prosecutors confirmed 17 were arrested.

Police said the arrests took place from around 6am in different locations in the Paris region and the south of France.

Kim Kardashian (Jonathan Brady PA Archive/PA Images)

The suspects, aged between 23 and 72, were already known for robberies and other crimes, according to one official.

Multiple firearms, including an automatic pistol, and 140,000 euro (£121,000) in cash were found during the raids.

The Paris prosecutors’ office declined to say whether those arrested included the five people police said took part in the robbery, including two who forced their way into Kim’s rented apartment.

Jean Veil, Kim’s French lawyer, said news of the arrests is “a great satisfaction”.

“These arrests are a nice surprise because we might be able to find the jewels,” Mr Veil told the French magazine L’Express.

He said his client could be interviewed again by investigators and might have to face the suspects.

Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

Robbers forced their way into the private residence where Kim was staying for Paris Fashion Week, tied her up, held her at gunpoint and then locked her in a bathroom before making off with the jewellery.

Media reports said police tracked down the suspects through DNA found at the apartment.

The arrests came as Kardashian spoke out about the Paris heist, saying she thought she was going to be shot in the back.

The 36-year-old broke her silence in a trailer for an upcoming series of the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She told her sisters she thought “they’re going to shoot me in the back – there’s no way out”, and added: “It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (PA Archive/PA Images)

Kim suffered more turmoil in November when her rapper husband Kanye West was taken to hospital in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, after abruptly cancelling his US Saint Pablo tour.