16 science jokes that will make you laugh and cringe at the same time

Having a rough day? Maybe these science jokes will cheer you up or make you groan, depending on how you look at it.

You don’t have to know all the elements in the periodic table or solve a fiendishly tough calculus equation to get these humorous illustrations.

1.

traveling light with your bitch A photo posted by Science Jokes (@sciencejoke.s) on Oct 18, 2015 at 11:06am PDT

2.

#omg #oxygen #oxygenandmagnesium #magnesium #sciencepun A photo posted by David M (@ironwolf2006) on Oct 21, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT

3.

#tootired #newtons #1stlaw #funnysciencejoke A photo posted by Gareth Rowe (@gareth_rowe) on Oct 11, 2014 at 1:56pm PDT

4.

Tag someone who's wayyyyy cooler than they think they are 😊 A photo posted by AsapSCIENCE (@asapscience) on Nov 29, 2016 at 8:14am PST

5.

😋 A photo posted by AsapSCIENCE (@asapscience) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:59am PST

6.

7.

8.

9.

#science #sciencehumor #biology #chemistry #sciencejokes #chemistryhumor #biologyhumor ##lmao #hydrogenbond #chemicalbonds A photo posted by esabıma xoş gəlmisinizالحوطه (@babyelectrochemist) on Aug 20, 2015 at 10:40pm PDT

10.

#nothing#day#mom#lol#me#true#cells#brain#rofl#love#funny#laugh#pic#class#grade#school#joke#jokes#science#sciencejokes#bio#biology#biochem#biochemistry#chem#chemistry#math#physics#yeah#die A photo posted by Science Jokes (@sciencejokes101) on May 8, 2013 at 3:56pm PDT

11.

#single#cell#lol#rofl#love#true#me#yes#funny#laugh#joke#like#pic#class#jokes#mingle#school#science#sciencejokes#math#mathjokes#physics#bio#biology#chem#chemistry#biochem#biochemistry#grade A photo posted by Science Jokes (@sciencejokes101) on Jul 20, 2013 at 4:08pm PDT

12.

#empty#space#me#true#lol#rofl#love#like#pic#yes#haha#funny#laugh#joke#jokes#science#sciencejokes#math#mathjokes#school#class#grade#physics#bio#biology#chem#chemistry#biochem#biochemistry A photo posted by Science Jokes (@sciencejokes101) on Aug 22, 2013 at 4:04pm PDT

13.

#stable#reaction#yes#true#me#love#like#pic#lol#rofl#funny#joke#jokes#science#laugh#class#grade#school#teacher#chem#chemistry#biochem#biochemistry#math#mathjokes#sciencejokes#bio#biology#physics A photo posted by Science Jokes (@sciencejokes101) on Sep 20, 2013 at 3:56pm PDT

14.

The glass is always full for a chemist! #chemistry #jokes #chemistryjokes #science #sciencejokes #jokesfornerds A photo posted by Chemistry Jokes (@chemistryjokes) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:08am PST

15.

#science #sciencejokes #sciencefunny #sciencefunnies #cells #cellurlife A photo posted by Geeks and Geeklets (@geeksandgeeklets) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:49am PST

16.