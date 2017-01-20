16 science jokes that will make you laugh and cringe at the same time
20/01/2017 - 15:22:37Back to World Home
Having a rough day? Maybe these science jokes will cheer you up or make you groan, depending on how you look at it.
You don’t have to know all the elements in the periodic table or solve a fiendishly tough calculus equation to get these humorous illustrations.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
4.543 billion years of beating Mars to it - way to go, Earth! 🎉🌎 Happy New Year from the Mathstronauts Team to you and yours! #HappyNewYear #2017 #NewYear #NewBeginnings #ScienceJokes #PunIntended #Funny #NerdJokes #365Days #STEM #Science #Technology #Engineering #Math #Mathstronauts #SocialInnovation #Hamilton #Ontario #HamOnt
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
"Just come with me! It's going to snow❄️! We need to make salt for peoples sidewalks!" #salt #saltjoke #cornyjokes #fordays #sciencenerd #goals #saltthesidewalkspeople #Na #pittsburgh #snow #theweatheroutsideisweather #pharmacy #organicchemistry #chemistry #wintergoals #sidewalkswag #jokes #nurses #doctors #collegelife #study #sodiumjoke #sundaynight
Join the conversation - comment here