16 killed in two attacks in Afghanistan

A roadside bombing has killed 11 people in eastern Afghanistan as they were travelling to a wedding in the country's east, a local official said.

The attack came hours after an Afghan policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues as they slept at an outpost in eastern Nangarhar province, killing five.

Those killed by the roadside bomb in Logar province - five women, five children and a man - were all from the same family, said Salim Salleh, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Logar.

In the police attack, district governor Abdul Wahab Momand said the officer shot his colleagues at an outpost in the district of Ghanikhil.

After the shooting, the attacker, who was only identified by one name, Nasratullah, seized all the victims' firearms and fled the scene, the governor said.

Neither the Taliban nor Islamic State - the two militant groups who operate in the area - immediately claimed the attack in Nangarhar, a mountainous province that borders Pakistan.

There was also no claim for the attack in Logar but Mr Salleh accused the Taliban of planting the bomb.

Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound about 140 people every month. The Taliban has stepped up attacks since announcing the spring offensive last month.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, another roadside bomb targeted a US militarily convoy in northern Parwan province on Friday, the international mission's media officer Doug High said.

The explosion disabled an armoured vehicle but caused no injuries, Mr High said. After recovering the vehicle, the convoy continued on its mission, he added.

AP