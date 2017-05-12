15 killed and up to 35 wounded in Pakistan bomb attack

A bomb attack in south-western Pakistan has killed 15 people and wounded up to 35 others, including the deputy leader of the country's senate, police said.

Earlier, officials reported that Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was lightly wounded along with several others when a powerful roadside bomb struck his convoy in the town of Mastung, in Baluchistan province, on Friday.

Later, senior police officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema said 15 people were killed in the attack and another 35 were wounded.

He said at least one police officer was among those killed in the bombing.

The victims have been taken to hospital. Several were reported to be in critical condition.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

