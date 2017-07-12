15 firefighters injured after yacht explodes in Germany

A yacht has exploded in a port in the western German town of Minden, injuring 15 firefighters and a police officer.

The German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday that the firefighters were on the yacht to extinguish a smouldering fire when the boat exploded.

It was not immediately clear if the injured police officer was on board too.

Fire department spokesman Heino Nordmeyer told dpa that "three people who were severely injured have had surgery and are in stable condition".

The explosion late on Tuesday was so severe that the yacht flew up several metres into the air and was destroyed.

Hybrid-powered yacht explodes, injuring 13, when fire reaches Li-Ion batteries https://t.co/88zt3tpoE0 — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) July 12, 2017

Two other boats nearby and a car on the port's pier were also badly damaged.

The reason for the explosion was not immediately clear.

