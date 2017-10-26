14-year-old boy in UK arrested on suspicion of murder

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Accrington, England.

Lancashire Police said officers were called to Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday evening following reports that a man had been shot in the chest from an address.

The victim was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he died a short time later, while the boy, from Accrington, was taken into custody.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to local residents, although extra officers were deployed to the area.

The man was found to have suffered a single shot wound to the chest after the alarm was raised at 8.25pm.

Launching a murder inquiry, Detective Inspector Pete Danby said: "Firstly my thoughts are with the man's family at this incredibly sad and difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are in the very early stages of our investigation and have a number of officers on with enquiries.

"We think this was an isolated incident and believe there is no wider threat to local residents, however, we have stepped up patrols in the area to offer some reassurance to the community.

"If you have any information that you think could assist us with our investigation, please contact us immediately."

Writing on Facebook Julie Dearnaley said she saw Barnard Close was "full of police vehicles and roads closed with police tape, something serious (had) taken place".

As daylight broke this morning police were still at the scene.

Two blue police tents covered the front of the house, a modern two-bed semi down a private road, now blocked off by police tape.

The next door neighbour to the house was too upset to speak and taken away by a friend, carrying bags of possessions.