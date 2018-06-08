14 million Facebook users have had private posts made public due to software bug

Back to Facebook World Home

Facebook has admitted as many as 14 million users have had some private posts made public because of a software bug.

The problem, which the social media giant says is now fixed, lasted for several days last month.

It is the latest privacy scandal for the site which says it is notifying users who posted publicly during that time, urging them to review their posts.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Facebook

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World