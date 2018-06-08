14 million Facebook users gave had private posts made public due to software bug
08/06/2018 - 07:20:11Back to Facebook World Home
Facebook has admitted as many as 14 million users have had some private posts made public because of a software bug.
The problem, which the social media giant says is now fixed, lasted for several days last month.
It is the latest privacy scandal for the site which says it is notifying users who posted publicly during that time, urging them to review their posts.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here