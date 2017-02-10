13 injured in 'chaotic' Hong Kong subway fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out in a subway car in Hong Kong, injuring 13 people.

Police said there was no evidence to indicate the fire was a terror attack.

Passengers receive medical treatment from firefighters in Tsim Sha Tsui subway station. Photo: Apple Daily via AP

The 60-year-old man told rescuers as he was being taken to hospital that he was the one who set the fire, and that he had done so for an unspecified personal reason, police district commander Kwok Pak-chung said.

Videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene of the fire inside the subway car and a man lying on the platform as people frantically used clothing to try to put out flames on his trousers.

Hundreds of police and firefighters responded to the fire, which shut down the busy Tsim Sha Tsui station in central Kowloon.

Such incidents are rare in Hong Kong, a wealthy Asian financial centre that has a reputation for being safe and has relatively little violent crime.

- AP