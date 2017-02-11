13 dead as 40,000 caught in Indonesia flooding

Up to 40,000 people have been caught in severe flooding following days of heavy rain in Indonesia, with 13 people killed after landslides on Bali.

Incessant rain in the past five days caused rivers on Sumbawa Island to break their banks and inundate seven sub-districts in West Nusa Tenggara province, the disaster mitigation agency said.

Dewa Made Indra, an agency official in Bali, said a new landslide in Subaya village on Friday killed one person.

Earlier, 12 people were killed in landslides that wiped out several homes in three mountain villages.

Rains often cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago where millions of people live in mountainous areas or on flood plains near rivers.

