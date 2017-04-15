125 migrants rescued in bid to reach Spanish coast

A total of 125 migrants trying to make night-time crossings from Africa to Spain have been rescued.

Three small boats carrying the migrants were located before daybreak on Saturday.

The first vessel, carrying 41 men and 11 women of sub-Saharan origin, was located by rescue teams shortly after midnight in the Alboran Sea east of the Strait of Gibraltar. The Red Cross said all were in good health.

A second group of 62 North African males, including 11 minors, was packed into a wooden boat when it was rescued just west of the Strait in the Atlantic Ocean.

File pic of migrants

Eleven more migrants of unknown origin were pulled from a small vessel in the Mediterranean Sea after a Nato aircraft alerted the Spanish maritime rescue service.

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, try to reach the shores of Spain and Italy by boat each year.

Between Thursday and Friday, 73 migrants were rescued from five boats by Spanish ships.

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl and two adults died when their boat capsized while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Spain.