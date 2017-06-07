12 killed in Iran attack, IS release video of incident

Update 2.45pm: Gunmen and suicide bombers have attacked Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader, killing at least 12 people and leaving dozens more injured.

The Islamic State group has said it was behind the attacks, marking the first time the Sunni extremists have taken responsibility for an assault in Shiite-majority Iran.

The attacks began when assailants armed with Kalashnikov rifles stormed the parliament building, starting a three-hour siege during which one of the attackers blew himself up inside while a session was in progress.

Deputy interior minister Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari told Iran's state TV the apparently male attackers wore women's attire.

All four attackers were killed during the violence.

The IS group's Aamaq news agency released a 24-second video purportedly shot inside the parliament building during the siege. The video, circulated online, shows a gunman and a lifeless body of a man lying on the ground next to a desk.

A voice on the video praises God and says in Arabic: "Do you think we will leave? We will remain, God willing." Another voice repeats the same words. The two appeared to be parroting a slogan used by IS spokesman Abu Mohammad al-Adnani, who was killed in Syria last year.

The militants are at war with Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, and view Shiites as apostates.

Witnesses reported seeing several police snipers on the rooftops of buildings around the parliament, while attackers were said to be shooting from the fourth floor of the parliament down at people in the streets below.

Police helicopters circled over the parliament building and all mobile phone lines from inside were disconnected. Politicians and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber during the siege.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani called the attack a cowardly act, and added: "Iran is an active and effective pillar in the fight against terrorists and they want to damage it."

Soon after the parliament attack, a suicide bomber and other assailants targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini located just outside the capital.

Khomeini, who died in 1989, is a towering figure in Iran. He led the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the Western-backed shah and became Iran's first supreme leader.

Mizan Online, an Iranian state-run news website, said 12 people were killed and 42 injured in the two attacks.

Update 12.15pm: It's being reported that the Islamic State has published a video showing the attack on the Iranian parliament, which is thought to have killed at least seven people.

According to Reuters, the footage shows gunmen inside the building in Tehran, where it's understood four people have also been taken hostage.

Iran's deputy interior minister says ones of the attackers was shot dead while another detonated a suicide vest.

Earlier: A security guard has been killed and 12 other people injured in twin attacks on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Officials said the gun attack on the parliament building in the capital, Tehran, was still under way.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were co-ordinated.

Iran's state TV said a security guard was killed and four other people injured in the attack on the shrine.

It said one of the assailants was killed by security guards and that a woman had been arrested.

The body of a terrorist, at background left, lies on the ground while police control the scene at the shine of late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini

It described the attackers as "terrorists" and said one carried out a suicide bombing, without providing further details.

State TV later said four attackers were involved in the parliament attack, and that eight people were wounded.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that politicians and reporters had been ordered to stay inside the chamber.