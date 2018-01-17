12 killed in double suicide bombing at Maiduguri

At least 12 people have been killed and 48 others injured after a double suicide bombing at a market in Nigeria’s northern city of Maiduguri.

Witnesses said the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon, with one bomber striking inside the market while the other remained outside, killing only himself.

The head of rescue operations for the State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Dambatta, said a female bomber attacked the market while the other attacker was male.

Muna Garage, the site of a camp for displaced people, has been attacked several times in the past few years by Boko Haram insurgents.

Boko Haram, which was formed in Maiduguri, has killed more than 20,000 people in its nine-year insurgency.

<b>PA</b>