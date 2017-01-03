12 fitness trends that need to die in 2017

Wearing corsets like Kim Kardashian, using “toning” trainers, or doing an ultra-high intensity class may sound like #fitnessgoals, but they may not be right for you – and might even do more harm than good.

Here are a few science-backed reasons why we hope these fitness fads will disappear in 2017:

1. Waist training

Ever since Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a corset showing off her tiny waist on Instagram, waist training has become the holy grail for hourglass bodies.

But the medical community does not support waist training because there just isn’t sufficient evidence to support its benefits.

And the risks? They include difficulty in breathing, weakening back and abdominal muscles, dehydration – not to mention the squashing of your internal organs.

Certainly not worth the discomfort.

2. Workout selfies

Seriously, the world has had enough of look-at-me-at-the-gym selfies.

In fact, in news that will surprise no-one, scientists found people who post workout selfies are a bit on the vain side.

Research by Brunel University London revealed people who post about their diet, exercise and accomplishments are “typically narcissists”.

Time to let it go, folks.

3. Weird hybrid yoga classes

Yoga is so on-trend right now and so are all those hybrid classes that spring up at leisure centres every day.

But take a moment to stop and think – does stiletto yoga (doing yoga in stiletto heels) really capture the philosophy of the practice?

Sure, voga (yoga mixed with 80s dance moves) and frozen yoga (yoga in sub-zero temperatures) may sound like a great way to put your own spin on an ancient Indian tradition, but the truth is you aren’t really doing yoga. Just saying.

4. Ultra high-intensity classes that make you die

We’re all for exercise. What’s not to love – it makes you feel great (thanks endorphins!) and comes with the added bonus of making you look great as well.

But does doing 100 burpees followed by a zillion push-ups and pushing yourself to such extremes that you are on the verge of passing out (or throwing up) really make you happy?

Also, a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology suggests people who push their physical strength too hard could basically undo the benefit of exercise and actually increase the risk of dying.

5. Pokemon Go runs

Yup, the gaming app did make some of us leave the house in search of Pokemon but the hype has finally died down – along with the expectation that it will become a revolutionary fitness product that will fight obesity.

6. Cupping

There is no evidence to suggest cupping improves overall fitness.

A 2012 study published in PLos One found “cupping has potential effect in the treatment of herpes zoster and other specific conditions”, but “further rigorously-designed trials on its use for other conditions are warranted”.

Plus, it does look uncomfortable, if not painful. Surely there are other ways to increase blood flow around the body than subjecting your back to hot cups?

And those circular bruises after the treatment? Not a good look.

7. Toning shoes

Not so along ago, the shoe-making gods bestowed on us sports trainers that promised to tone your glutes and legs by simply walking. But instead of being blessed with derrieres to die for, some of us who wore those shoes were cursed with back pain and various injuries.

Dr Edward Laskowski, a professor at College of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, says: “There is no credible evidence that wearing toning shoes will make your legs more toned or cause you to burn extra calories.”

Cry into your ice-cream now because, unfortunately, no miracle shoe can replace squats and lunges.

8. Shake weights

These weights look like dumbbells, but instead of using them to do traditional bicep curls you actually shake them until they start to vibrate. Yes, it looks rude to us too.

And in case you thought that wasn’t odd enough, this report by Villanova University saying they aren’t worth the money you are going to spend on them, unless “you intend to use it as a funny prop or gag gift” should seal the no-go deal for you.

9. Sauna suits

Khloe Kardashian puts her weight loss down to her workout outfit choice – her sauna suit. The theory the sauna suit (which just looks like a tracksuit) will make you sweat more during workouts, removing excess water from the body that helps in weight loss.

However, extreme loss of water can lead to heat stroke, dehydration, weakness, dizziness, fainting and muscle cramps. And once you rehydrate, you’ll gain all that weight back almost immediately, making the whole thing a bit pointless.

10. Open bar gyms

Sure, the fitness industry can sometimes be preachy about what not to eat (or drink), but do cardio and alcohol really mix?

Studies suggest alcohol interrupts the post-exercise recovery process, slowing down the efficiency of the hormones that stimulate muscle growth.

Relaxing with a cosmopolitan after a high-intensity workout at an open gym bar sounds tempting, but you know in your heart of hearts, it’s not really a good idea.

11. Mud-based training

We all love the outdoors and nothing gets those endorphins going more than exercising in fresh air. But deliberately covering yourself in mud, all in the name of fitness? Why would you want to put yourself through the torture? And not to mention the danger?

A 2013 study by the American College of Emergency Physicians found a single mud-based competition resulted in 38 emergency visits for everything from chest pain and dislocated shoulders to head injuries and electrical burns.

Surely there must be other ways to improve physical strength that don’t involve scary injuries and a massive laundry job?

12. Fitness trackers

You are bound to cross paths with someone wearing a fitness tracker counting every step they take and every calorie they burn.

Then there’s also such thing as knowing too much – do you really need to be updated on your heart rate and blood pressure every second of the day and sharing it with your Facebook friends?

In fact, a recent study found fitness trackers don’t really motivate people to lose weight and stay healthy.

Also, no-one else really wants to know how long your run was this morning or how steep that hill was.