'12 civilians killed' in Yemen air strike by Saudi-led coalition

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shia rebels killed 12 civilians in central Marib province, Yemeni medical officials and tribesmen said.

Four children and four women were said to be among those killed on Saturday.

The attack struck a car in the Harib al-Qaramesh area, along the only route used by civilians to escape the fighting near rebel military installations.

Several civilians were also wounded in the raid.

Since 2015, the Saudi coalition has waged a blistering air campaign against the Houthis and their allies, while enforcing an air and sea blockade of Yemen, where the rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.