115 killed, 120 wounded in Egyptian mosque attack

Update 1.40pm: The death toll in the mosque attack in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has increased to 115, with 120 injured, according to the country's state news agency MENA.

Earlier: More than 50 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the Sinai Peninsula, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA.

Citing official sources, MENA said more than 70 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

The attack appears to be the latest by the area's local Islamic State affiliate.

Earlier, officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

The attack took place in Bir al-Abed. Image: Google Maps
