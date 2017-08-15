11 times lightning was perfectly captured in photographs

Pearce Tefft said his son is no longer welcome at home unless he “renounces his hateful beliefs”.

Bernard Kenny, who tried to stop a right-wing extremist from murdering British MP Jo Cox, has died.

A 13-year-old girl was killed and at least five people injured when a driver rammed his car into a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris, French police say.

Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.

Donald Trump has come under fire for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia, with the president being urged to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate.

A convicted paedophile who used a social media application to lure a nine-year-old girl into posting a sexual video of herself online has been jailed for four years in England.

A man accused of ploughing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is set to make his first court appearance.

A man accused of driving a car into a crowd of anti-fascist protesters in Virginia was fascinated with Nazism, idolised Adolf Hitler and had been singled out at school for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race, a teacher has said.