11 people die after suicide blast at cafe in Iraqi city

A suicide bomber has struck at a cafe in the western Iraqi city of Hit, killing 11 people.

The city's security bureau says 15 other people were wounded in Wednesday's incident and that the victims are all civilians.

It says emergency services and security forces are at the scene. The city is located in the sprawling Anbar province.

Iraqi security forces are battling Islamic State militants in the far western edge of the largely desert province. Hit is about 100 miles behind the front line.

AP