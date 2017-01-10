11 frosty photos of the UK that prove cold weather is actually really beautiful

We may have missed out on a white Christmas, but there’s some good news on the horizon as snow is finally forecast for the UK.

Thanks to the Arctic air travelling south and accelerating wind speeds, parts of Britain could see snow by the end of the week.

Wintry showers are expected in the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the North Yorkshire Moors and possibly Norfolk on Friday. Snow may even hit the South East over the weekend.

Here are 11 frosty photos of the UK to show how beautiful wintry conditions can be.

1. A deer in a chilly Richmond Park, London.

(John Walton/PA)

2. Walkers photograph the mist from Box Hill in Surrey.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

3. Frosty leaves at Hothfield Heathlands near Ashford, Kent.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

4.A dog walker heads along the frosty banks of the River Cam at Granchester, Cambridgeshire.

(Chris Radburn/PA)

5. Canal boats sit in an icy Forth and Clyde Canal at the Falkirk Wheel, central Scotland.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

6. Another deer, this time in Bushy Park, London.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

7. Frost covers the ground in the Harnham Water Meadows in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

8. A frosted riverbank near Benson, Oxfordshire.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

9. A person walks alongside an icy lake in Bushy Park, London.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

10. People walk near Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales.

(Claire Hayhurst/PA)

11. A cyclist rides across a frosty Blackheath, London.