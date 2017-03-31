102 arrested in Spanish internet child porn crackdown

Spanish police have arrested 102 people for the possession and distribution of child pornography on the internet.

The Civil Guard said they had traced some 450,000 computer images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children up to the age of 14, including babies.

The statement said 90 houses had been raided and more than 400 hard discs and other computer material seized.

Police said 10 of the child victims had been identified so far.

Details of the nationality of the detainees or when the arrests took place are not immediately available.