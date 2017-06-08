10,000 evacuated and eight dead as fires engulf town in South Africa

About 10,000 people have been evacuated from a scenic coastal town in South Africa that has been devastated by fast-moving fires.

The military is reportedly planning to help emergency responders in Knysna, which lies on the Garden Route, a popular tourist destination on the southern coast of South Africa.

Strong winds from a storm that hit the coastline on Wednesday were fanning multiple blazes, which destroyed dozens of homes and also damaged an evacuated hospital and a school.

The storm killed eight people, including three who died in a fire in Knysna, and dumped heavy rain on Cape Town, west of Knysna.

While Cape Town and surrounding areas have been suffering a severe drought, the rain was not expected to bring long-lasting relief.

A car is washed over by a huge wave that slammed into the promenade during heavy storms in the Sea Point neighborhood of Cape Town. Picture: AP

- AP