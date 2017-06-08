10,000 evacuated and eight dead as fires engulf town in South Africa
About 10,000 people have been evacuated from a scenic coastal town in South Africa that has been devastated by fast-moving fires.
The military is reportedly planning to help emergency responders in Knysna, which lies on the Garden Route, a popular tourist destination on the southern coast of South Africa.
Strong winds from a storm that hit the coastline on Wednesday were fanning multiple blazes, which destroyed dozens of homes and also damaged an evacuated hospital and a school.
The storm killed eight people, including three who died in a fire in Knysna, and dumped heavy rain on Cape Town, west of Knysna.
While Cape Town and surrounding areas have been suffering a severe drought, the rain was not expected to bring long-lasting relief.
- AP
