An estimated 100 migrants are missing after a shipwreck off Libya’s west coast, the country’s coast guard said.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said the damaged vessel was found the day before, some 12 miles offshore from the western coastal city of Zuwara.

The migrant boat had set out earlier from the nearby city of Sabratha, bound for Europe.

Over 100 Migrants Missing After Shipwreck Off Libya. https://t.co/fQUct0tycD pic.twitter.com/QnQ7AnVeVS — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 21, 2017

Mr Gassim said the vessel was carrying some 130 migrants, mostly Africans, of whom around 30 were rescued.

Libya has become one of the main migrant transit points to Europe as traffickers have exploited the chaos following the 2011 uprising.

The European Union has given tens of millions of euros to Libyan authorities to try to curb the flow of migrants.

AP